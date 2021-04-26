Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2018-2025

Overview of Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market

The global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market was valued at $19121.2 in 2017, and is projected to reach $33,116.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2018 to 2025. Crushing equipment are mainly used to reduce size of materials. These are usually part of material handling system or plant. Crushing equipment mainly finds application in various end-user industries that include mining, mineral processing, rock quarries, and recycling. Increase in adoption and demand for jaw and cone crushers majorly drive the growth of the global crushing equipment market during the forecast period. Screening equipment are mainly used to separate raw materials from crushers into finer grades. Construction aggregates, mining, and mineral processing are the largest users of screening equipment.

Crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment manufacturers are expecting higher sales owing to increase in demand for stationary and wheeled product lines. The manufacturers are working on various marketing strategies, followed by product offering, to meet the growth in requirement for stationary and wheeled units. Furthermore, increase in demand and adoption of mobile crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment is another factor that drives the growth of the global market In addition, rise in construction and infrastructure development in LAMEA and Asia-Pacific regions is also expected to fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period. Price, quality, and brand image are important factors that drive the demand for these equipment thereby facilitating the manufacturers to stay in a competitive advantage. The industry is also custom oriented and the manufacturers are focusing on delivering customized crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment as per consumer requirement.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key players profiled in this report include Terex Corporation, Sandvik AB, Astec Industries, Inc., Kleemann GMBH, Mccloskey International, Metso Corporation, Screen Machine Industries, Eagle Crusher, and Rubble Master.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY TYPE

– Crushing & Screening Equipment

– Mineral Processing Equipment

BY APPLICATION

– Construction & Plant Modification

– Mining

– Foundries & Smelters

– Others

BY MOBILITY

– Stationary

– Portable (wheeled)

– Mobile (tracked)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

