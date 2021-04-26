Detailed Evaluation of Smart Weapons market 2019 Future Trends With Top Vendors Raytheon Company , L-3 Communications Holdings, General Dynamics , Lockheed Martin , Boeing Company , Northrop Grumman, Airbus Group, United Technologies , Leonardo-Finmeccanica, BAE systems

Smart weapons are equipped with radio, infrared, laser, global positioning system and satellite guidance system which gives it extraordinary accuracy. Precision guided weapons are intended to hit the target precisely and reduce the collateral damage and lethality. Smart weapons are operated and assisted by the use of external operating system located at a distant place. Smart weapons system has changed the course of war engagement and its strategies. Cruise missiles use the information from the navigation satellite in order to maintain the proper course and direction during flight. Smart guns have safeguards that allow it to operate only when the authorized person activates it thus reducing the misuse, gun theft and self-harm scenarios. The safeguard features in smart weapons include RFID (Radiofrequency Identification Device) chips, finger print recognition, biometric sensors, mechanical locks and magnetic kit.

The need to provide precision attack capabilities of firing to soldiers operating in the team has pushed the companies in the smart weapons market to make investment in the development of the smart weapons and guided projectiles which are being inducted by the major armed forces globally. The precision effect advantage offered by these smart weapons apart from offering an accurate and reliable first short, quick hit capability, and overall reduces the logistics carrying cost. The logistics and supply chain get precise and concise, for the long term operations.

Get Sample Copy of ” Smart weapons market ” Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013238

Companies Covered in this Report

Raytheon Company

L-3 Communications Holdings

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Boeing Company

Northrop Grumman

Airbus Group

United Technologies Corporation

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

BAE systems

Smart weapons market provides opportunities to major armed forces in fulfilling the trending and rising requirements of updating and modernizing their capabilities. The nature of warfare has changed drastically, recent conflicts have drawn the need to avoid collative damage and provide the efficient and reliable fire power capability that could change the results of war conflicts and reduced number of war days. These needs are met by the selection of the smart weapons which are increasingly being taken in the inventory of the armed forces. Given the urgent need of such devices the demand is expected to increase during and after the forecasting period. The world smart weapon market is driven by the growth in demand for precision strike weapons and unstable security of countries. However, arms transfer regulations imposed on import and export of smart weapons pose as the major restraint for smart weapon market.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world smart weapon market.

In-depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022.

Geographically, the global smart weapon market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain has been taken into account to help in understanding the competitive geographical environment. This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of smart weapon market) helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the globe.

Get Discount on this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013238

World Smart Weapons Market Key Segmentation:

The world smart weapons market, segmented on the basis of the type, and geography

BY TYPE

Air-to-ground missiles

Surface-to-air missiles

Smart bombs

Sensor fused weapons

Directed energy weapons

Precision artillery munitions

Electromagnetic pulse weapons

Smart bullets

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013238

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD SMART WEAPONS MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD SMART WEAPONS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 6 COMPANY PROFILES

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]