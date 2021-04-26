Digital Talent Acquisition Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis
This comprehensive Digital Talent Acquisition Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
Digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market is projected to be driven by growing innovations and technological advancements. As the Big Data analytics industry swiftly grows to include mainstream customers, technologies such as Hadoop and cloud solutions are in demand and they have growth potential.
The key players covered in this study
Skillsoft
Engaging Ideas
The Training Associates
Hortonworks
BrainStation
Accenture
IBM
SAP
Oracle
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data Management
Web Presentation
AI Developers
Cloud Computing and Security
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking
Retail
IT and Telecom
Government and Defense
Manufacturing
Other
Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?
- What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Digital Talent Acquisition?
- What are the growth driving factors of the global Digital Talent Acquisition?
- Which are the high-growth segments of the global Digital Talent Acquisition?
- What are the upcoming industry trends?
- Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Digital Talent Acquisition?
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Digital Talent Acquisition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Digital Talent Acquisition development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Talent Acquisition are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
