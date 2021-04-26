Edible Films and Coatings Market Growth Report 2019: Global Key Vendors Analysis with Study of Ingredient Type and Application

This market research report provides a big picture on edible films and coatings Market, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the edible films and coatings Market hike in terms of revenue.

Edible films and coatings are primary packagings made from edible components. Such components may also include ingredients like protein and lipids. Edible films help in protecting the food from the outside atmosphere and moisture and are mostly used in packaging. On the other hand, edible coatings are more often used for decorative purposes in making cakes and pastries. These films and coatings prevent loss of moisture, provide a shiny surface for aesthetic purposes, protect against microbes and also help improve the shelf life of the food product. Unlike plastic coatings, these materials also contribute to environmental protection by reducing pollution.

The report also includes the profiles of key edible films and coatings companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global edible films and coatings market is segmented on the basis of ingredient type and application.

Based on ingredient type, the market is segmented as protein, polysaccharides, lipids and others.

On the basis of the application the market is segmented as dairy products, nutritional products, bakery & confectionery, fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry and fish and others.

TOP COMPANIES

Cargill, Incorporated.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc.

Nagase America Corporation

Pace International, LLC

Tate & Lyle PLC

Watson Inc.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global edible films and coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The edible films and coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting edible films and coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the edible films and coatings market in these regions.

