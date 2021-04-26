Enhanced Oil Recovery Market to 2027 – BP p.l.c., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, ConocoPhillips Company, Equinor ASA

The Insight Partners recently published a latest research report titled The “Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the enhanced oil recovery market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application and geography. The global enhanced oil recovery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enhanced oil recovery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Enhanced oil recovery (EOR), also known as the tertiary oil recovery refers to the extraction of crude oil from an oil field which cannot be extracted otherwise. This process also aims towards increasing the amount of oil along with condensate and natural gas recovered from the reservoirs. EOR is highly effective in improving the returns from an oil well as it can extract more amount of oil from reservoirs compared to primary and secondary recovery.

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Top Key Players are:

BP p.l.c.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

ConocoPhillips Company

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Nalco Champion (Ecolab Inc.)

Petrobras

PJSC Lukoil

Royal Dutch Shell plc

The enhanced oil recovery market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing oil demands and imports in the emerging economies coupled with increasing number of matured wells. Investments in R&D for development of new resources further drive the enhanced oil recovery market growth. However, associated environmental issues such as brine contamination hinder the growth of the enhanced oil recovery market.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

The global enhanced oil recovery market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based on technology, the market is segmented as thermal, gas injection, chemical and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as onshore and offshore.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global enhanced oil recovery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The enhanced oil recovery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting enhanced oil recovery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the enhanced oil recovery market in these regions.

