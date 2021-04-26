Environmental Consulting Services Market and its detail analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players like AECOM, CH2M HILL, Arcadis, Bechtel Corporation, John wood group, Golder Associates, ERM Group, Tetra Tech, ANTEA GROUP, Santec

The global Environmental Consulting Services market size will grow by 43.8 billion units during 2019-2025. This industry research report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Service Type (Investment Assessment & Auditing, Permitting & Compliance, Project & Information Management, Monitoring & Testing, and Others); Media Type (Water Management, Waste Management, and Others). The report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several Environmental Consulting Services manufacturers.

Environmental consulting services offers various services such as investment assessment and auditing, permitting & compliance, project & information management, monitoring & testing, and others such as design, pollution prevention, and others. There are several media types on which these services are used such as water management, waste management, and others such as air quality, soil, natural resources and renewable energy.

Global Environmental consulting services market is expected to grow from US$ 29.7 billion in 2016 to US$ 43.8 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2025.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is transformation of traditional consulting to cloud based consulting. The future trend of environmental consulting services is the transformation from the traditional consulting to software-as-a-service based consulting.

Companies are switching to software-as-a-service platforms that are delivered as an online service such as incident management, carbon reporting, EHS compliance, and water quality management. Though the software based consulting is already introduced in the market, but that was license based. Software-as-a-service provides an easy approach for consulting services and only needs renewal after a period of time.

The List of Companies

• AECOM.

• CH2M HILL

• Arcadis N.V.

• Bechtel Corporation

• John wood group PLC

• Golder Associates Ltd.

• ERM Group, Inc.

• Tetra Tech, Inc.

• ANTEA GROUP

• Santec, Inc.

• Ramboll Group

• SLR International

The Environmental consulting services market report aims to provide an overview of global environmental consulting services market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current environmental consulting services market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions.

The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the Environmental consulting services market report.

Report Highlights:

– The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

– Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

– Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

– Key developments and strategies observed in the market

– Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

– In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

