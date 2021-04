Genetic Testing Services Market as per Specialist with technological Innovation and worldwide Trends 2027 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

The genetic testing services market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as, rise in demand for advanced technique for genetic testing, rise in the prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and benefits offered by genetic testing during the forecast period. In addition, government initiatives and increased R&D activities in the field are likely to propel the opportunities for the market players to develop more advanced products in the forecasted period.

Genetic testing is a process of analysis of human DNA in any of its form or related products such as RNA, chromosomes, DNA and others. Genetic testing is widely used for detection of diseases that are related to genotype, phenotype or mutation. Genetic testing is performed on tumors to diagnose cancer and plan the treatment. The major types of genetic testing are newborn screening, prenatal testing, pre-implantation testing, carrier testing, etc. Genetic testing is employed to identify the risk factors, to screen the newborns, and also in forensics.

The List of Companies

1. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

3. Illumina, Inc.

4. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

5. Genomic Health, Inc.

6. NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

7. Eurofins Scientific

8. Ambry Genetics

9. CENTOGENE AG

10. 23and Me, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Genetic Testing Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global genetic testing services market with detailed market segmentation by test type, application, service provider, and geography. The global genetic testing services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the genetic testing services market.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global genetic testing services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Genetic testing services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting genetic testing services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the genetic testing services market in these regions.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global genetic testing services market is segmented on the basis of test type, application, and service provider. On the basis of test type the segment is classified as prenatal testing, newborn screening, predictive & presymptomatic testing, and pharmacogenomic testing. The application segment is divided as oncology, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. The service provider segment is segmented as hospital-based laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and specialty clinics.