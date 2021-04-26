Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable PCs Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable PCs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 97 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Gesture recognition is the ability of a device to identify and respond to different gestures, such as movement of hands, fingers, arms, head, or the entire body, of an individual.

This technology is used in the electronic devices such as smartphones, gaming consoles, laptops, tablets, smart televisions, and smart wearable devices. It is estimated that gaming and smartphones gesture recognition market will grow rapidly from 2013 to 2020 when compared to others. For example, in 2013 the worldwide sales of smartphones are estimated to be 970 million units, and are estimated to reach 2.8 billion units by 2020. Hence the gesture recognition technology in the smartphones grows rapidly. Gesture recognition technology is based on the sensors such as image sensors, light sensors, infrared sensors, MEMS and others. The market for Image sensors and infrared sensors are growing rapidly as these sensors are included in all the gesture recognition products. The detailed market analysis, factors responsible for driving the market, challenges, and constraints, the new technologies are also explained in this report.

The key players covered in this study

eyeSight Technologies

Intel

PointGrab

SoftKinetic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D Gesture Recognition

3D Gesture Recognition

Market segment by Application, split into

Desktop

Portable PCs

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable PCs?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable PCs?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable PCs?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable PCs?

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable PCs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable PCs development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable PCs are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

