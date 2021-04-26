Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others), Application (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation, Speech Recognition, and Others), Technology (System-on-Chip, System-in-Package, Multi-chip Module, and Others), Processing type (Edge and Cloud), and Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other.

information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the most progressive technology since its introduction in the 1950s. It is associated with human intelligence with characteristics such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem-solving, and others. Manufacturers in the market witness enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of such technology. It is positioned as the core of the next-generation software technologies in the market.

The factors that drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market include increase in demand for smart homes, development of smart cities, and emergence of quantum computing. However, lack of skilled workforce restrains the market growth. Further, in the near future, increased adoption of AI chips in the developing regions and development of smarter robots are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the global artificial intelligence chip market.

The global artificial intelligence chip market is segmented based on chip type, application, industry vertical, technology, and geography. By chip type, the market is categorized into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others. Based on application, it is divided into machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), robotic process automation, speech recognition, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others. Based on processing type, it is bifurcated into edge and cloud. The industry verticals considered in the study include media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, Adapteva, UC-Davis, Mythic, and others.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Key Market Segments:

By Chip Type

– GPU

– ASIC

– FPGA

– CPU

– Others

By Application

– Machine Learning

– – – Deep Learning (Image Recognition, Computer Vision)

– – – Predictive Analysis

– – – Others

– Natural Language Processing (NLP)

– – – Translation

– – – Classification & Clustering

– – – Information Extraction

– Robotic Process Automation

– Speech Recognition

– – – Speech to Text

– – – Text to Speech

– Others (Expert Systems, Planning, and Scheduling)

By Technology

– System-on-Chip (SoC)

– System-in-Package (SIP)

– Multi-chip Module

– Others

By Processing Type

– Edge

– Cloud

By Industry Vertical

– Media & Advertising

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Automotive & Transportation

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players Profiled

– AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

– Google, Inc.

– Intel Corporation

– NVIDIA

– Baidu

– Graphcore

– Qualcomm

– Adapteva

– UC-Davis

– Mythic

– Others

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. INDUSTRY ROADMAP

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017 (%)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for smart homes & smart cities

3.5.1.2. Rise in investments in AI startups

3.5.1.3. Emergence of quantum computing

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Dearth of skilled workforce

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increased adoption of AI chips in the developing regions

3.5.3.2. Development of smarter robots

