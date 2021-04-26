Global Automotive Chassis System Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Automotive Chassis System Market by Component (Tie-Rods, Stabilizer Links, Suspension Ball Joints, Cross-Axis Joints, Control Arms, and Knuckles & Hubs), Chassis System (Front Axle, Rear Axle, Corner Modules, and Active Kinematics Control), and Vehicle type (Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Construction Equipment Vehicles, Defense Vehicles, and Farm Tractors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Automotive Chassis System Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Automotive chassis system is an internal framework on which the body of vehicle is mounted. Chassis systems typically consist of brakes, engine, suspension, steering system, and wheel mounted on the frame and is responsible for proper control of the automobile. Automobile manufacturers make changes in chassis systems according to applications such as sports, military, commercial use, and others.

The automotive chassis system market has witnessed significant growth over the years,due to increasing production of automobiles across all segments of vehicles and rising innovations and progress of automobile industry.

The global automotive chassis system market is segmented into component, chassis systems, vehicle, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into tie-rods, stabilizer links, suspension ball joints, cross-axis joints, control arms, and knuckles & hubs. Based on system, the market is classified into front axles, rear axles, corner modules, and active kinematics control. Based on vehicle, the market is categorized into cars, light commercial vehicles, intermediate commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, construction equipment, off-road vehicles, defense vehicles, and farm tractors. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the automotive chassis system market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Magna International Inc., Benteler International AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Hyundai Mobis, and Gestamp.

Key Benefits for Automotive Chassis System Market:

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive chassis system market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Automotive Chassis System Key Market Segments:

By Component

– Tie-Rods

– Stabilizer Links

– Suspension Ball Joints

– Cross-Axis Joints

– Control Arms

– Knuckles & Hubs

By Chassis System

– Front Axle

– Rear Axle

– Corner Modules

– Active Kinematics Control

By Vehicle Type

– Cars

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

– Construction Equipment Vehicles

– Defense Vehicles

– Farm Tractors

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– South Korea

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Industry roadmap

2.2. CXO perspective

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2017)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing demand for low emission and fuel-efficient vehicle

3.5.1.2. Innovations and technological advancements in chassis systems

3.5.1.3. Rise in automobile production

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Fluctuating prices raw material

3.5.2.2. Decreasing vehicle ownership owing to increasing shared mobility

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rising electric vehicle production

3.5.3.2. Development of ultra-light chassis systems

Chapter: 4: AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

4.1. Overview

4.2. Tie-Rods

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Stabilizer Links

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Suspension Ball Joints

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Cross-Axis Joints

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Control Arms

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. Knuckles And Hubs

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 5: AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS MARKET, BY CHASSIS SYSTEM

5.1. Overview

5.2. Front Axle

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Rear axle

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Corner Modules

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Active Kinematics Control

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 6: AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Cars

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. Construction Equipment Vehicles

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

6.7. Defense Vehicles

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis by country

6.8. Farm Tractors

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 7: AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by components

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by chassis system

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.2.5. Market analysis by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by components

7.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by chassis system

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by components

7.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by chassis system

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by components

7.2.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by chassis system

7.2.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by components

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by chassis system

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5. Market analysis by country

7.3.5.1. U.K.

7.3.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by components

7.3.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by chassis system

7.3.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5.2. Germany

7.3.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by components

7.3.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by chassis system

7.3.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5.3. France

7.3.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by components

7.3.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by chassis system

7.3.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5.4. Spain

7.3.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by components

7.3.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by chassis system

7.3.5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5.5. Russia

7.3.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by components

7.3.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by chassis system

7.3.5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5.6. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by components

7.3.5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by chassis system

7.3.5.6.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by components

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by chassis system

7.4.4. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.4.5. Market analysis by country

Continue….

