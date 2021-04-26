Global Automotive Interiors Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Automotive Interiors Market by Component (Cockpit Module, Flooring, Door Panel, Automotive Seat, Interior Lighting, and Other) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Automotive Interiors Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Automotive interiors include interior components of the cabin/body of vehicles such as headliners, cockpit modules, door panels, automotive seats, flooring, vehicle acoustics, and others. Based on parameter, the market is segmented into component type, vehicle type, and region. The global automotive interiors market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies creates opportunities within the automotive industry.

Need for fuel efficiency, technological advancement & growth in demand for luxurious vehicles, and focus on well-being of drivers boost the growth of the global automotive interiors market. However, growth in trade war, high automotive import tariffs, and rise in raw material prices restrict the market growth. Moreover, the untapped developing markets in Asia and Africa and advancement in vehicle infotainment system create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The key players operating in the automotive interior market are Adient, Calsonic Kansei Corp., Faurecia Interior System, Grupo Antolin, Hyundai Mobis Company, IAC Group, Lear Corporation, Robert Bosch, Visteon Corporation, and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors.

Key Benefits for Automotive Interiors Market:

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive interiors market along with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Automotive Interiors Key Market Segments:

By Component

– Cockpit Module

– – – Infotainment System

– – – Instrument Cluster

– – – Telematics

– – – Others

– Flooring

– Door Panel

– Automotive Seat

– Interior Lighting

– Other

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– Commercial Vehicle

– – – Light Commercial Vehicle

– – – Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.5. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.5.1. Suppliers

3.5.1.1. Tier 1 companies

3.5.1.2. Tier 2 and 3 companies

3.5.2. Manufacturers

3.5.3. Distributors and Dealers

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Need to increase fuel efficiency

3.6.1.2. Technological advancement & growth in demand for luxurious vehicles

3.6.1.3. Focus on well-being of drivers

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Growth in trade war & increase in automotive import tariffs

3.6.2.2. Rise in raw-material prices

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Untapped developing markets in Africa and Asia

3.6.3.2. Advancements in In-vehicle infotainment

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. COCKPIT MODULE

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Cockpit Module Market size and forecast, by Component

4.2.3.1. Infotainment system

4.2.3.2. Instrument Cluster

4.2.3.3. Telematics

4.2.3.4. Others

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. FLOORING

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. DOOR PANEL

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. AUTOMOTIVE SEAT

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. INTERIOR LIGHTING

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. OTHER (SUN VISORS, ACOUSTIC SYSTEMS, HEADLINERS AND OVERHEAD SYSTEMS)

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. PASSENGER CAR

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. COMMERCIAL VEHICLE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Commercial Vehicle Market size and forecast, by Vehicle Type

5.3.4. Light commercial vehicle

5.3.5. Heavy commercial vehicles

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.2.3.1. U.S.

6.2.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.2.3.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.2.3.2. Canada

6.2.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.2.3.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.2.3.3. Mexico

6.2.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.2.3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.3.4.4. Russia

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.3.4.5. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.4.4.2. Japan

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.4.4.3. India

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.4.4.4. Australia

6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.4.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

6.4.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

Continue….

