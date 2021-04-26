In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bias-tire-market-research-report-2018



This report studies the global Bias Tire market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bias Tire market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

A bias tire consists of multiple rubber plies over lapping each other. The crown and sidewalls are interdependent. The overlapped plies form a thick layer that is less flexible and more sensitive to overheating.

A bias tire will have a stiffer sidewall and shoulder, which will increase heat buildup in the tire.

On a bias tire, the cords run at a 32 degree angle from the direction of travel.The B, C, and D is the load range of a tire. This is the maximum weight that the tire can carry at a specified maximum load inflation. The B is a 4-ply rated tire, the C is a 6-ply rated tire, and the D is a 8-ply rated tire.

The load range is stamped on each tire and right after the load range letter is the maximum weight at maximum psi for that tire. The load range weight capacity will also vary depending on the size of the tire. Trailer tires will always need to be inflated to the maximum psi that is specified on the tire.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The construction of bias tire in the market has had a negative impact because of the policy implications.

The global Bias Tire market is valued at 4360 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -2.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Michelin

Pirelli

Sumitomo Rubber

Yokohama Rubber

Continental

Cooper Tire & Rubber

KUMHO Tire

Hankook

Giti Tire

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

General Bias Tire

Bias Belted Tire

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Car

Truck

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Bias Tire capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Bias Tire manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bias Tire are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Bias Tire Manufacturers

Bias Tire Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Bias Tire Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Bias Tire market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bias-tire-market-research-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com