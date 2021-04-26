Global Cold Chain Packaging Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Cold Chain Packaging Market – By Material Type ( Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Fabricated EPS, Vacuum Insulated Panel, Polyurethane, Others), By Product Type (PCMs, Insulated Shipping Containers, Parcel Containers, Pallet Containers, Temperature Loggers, Others), By Application (Pharmaceutical Packaging, Food & Beverages, Medical Device Packaging, Others) , Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Cold Chain Packaging Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

This market research report, from KD Market Insights, studies the Cold Chain Packaging market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024 in terms of Value (USD million) and Volume (m2/tons). The report offers detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market. This report can be critical especially for the packaging industry stakeholders for the identification of the measurable opportunities available in the market in order to intensify their growth. Global Cold Chain Packaging market is expected to reach $XX.X million by 2024, at a CAGR of X.X% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

The global Cold Chain Packaging market is segmented based on material type as Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Fabricated EPS, Vacuum Insulated Panel, Polyurethane (PUR), and others. Based on product type as Phase Change Materials (PCMs), Insulated Shipping Containers, Parcel Containers, Pallet Containers, Temperature Loggers and others. Based on application, the market is also segmented as Pharmaceutical Packaging, Food & Beverages, Medical Device Packaging and others.

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. The geographic analysis offers thorough insights on the major trends of the industry in the listed regions & countries, identifying the economic impact, and investments in the industry. The geographical analysis section also comments on the leading market vendors shaping the advances of the industry in the respective countries.

The market consists of a well robust supply chain with the presence of various large-to-small-sized players, Sonoco ThermoSafe, Pelican BioThermal LLC., Cryopak, Cold Chain Technologies, Softbox Systems Ltd., Snyder Industries Inc., ACH Foam Technologies, Sofrigam SA Ltd. are some of the major players in Cold Chain Packaging market.

Research Methodology

Our market research reports offer high-standard actionable insights and are the outcome of detailed research methodology consisting of extensive secondary research, primary interviews with industry leaders & validation and triangulation with the KD Market Insights internal database and market research tools. More than 1,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles, have been leveraged to accumulate raw industry data. About 70+ detailed primary interviews with the industry veterans across the value chain in all five regions and industry experts have been executed to obtain both qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report offers market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. It provides analytical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as emerging market players.

The following are the key features of the report:

• Market Overview, Industry Maturity Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

• Market Environment Analysis: Growth drivers and barriers, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade Analysis

• Market forecast analysis for 2019-2024

• Market segment trend and forecast

• Competitive Landscape: Company Market share, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

• Market Segments and Growth Opportunities by geographies and countries

• Industry Trends

• Market Analysis and Recommendations

• Key Market Driving Factors

The Cold Chain Packaging Market is segmented into the following categories

Cold Chain Packaging Market, By Material Type

• Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

• Fabricated EPS

• Vacuum Insulated Panel

• Polyurethane (PUR)

• Others

Cold Chain Packaging Market, By Product Type

• Phase Change Materials (PCMs)

• Insulated Shipping Containers

• Parcel Containers

• Pallet Containers

• Temperature Loggers

• Others

Cold Chain Packaging Market, By Application

• Pharmaceutical Packaging

• Food & Beverages

• Medical Device Packaging

• Others

Cold Chain Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

