Global Drug Discovery Services Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Press Release

Drug Discovery Services Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds "Global Drug Discovery Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025" reports to its database.

Executive Summary

In the fields of medicine, biotechnology and pharmacology, drug discovery is the process by which new candidate medications are discovered. Historically, drugs were discovered through identifying the active ingredient from traditional remedies or by serendipitous discovery.

This report focuses on the global Drug Discovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drug Discovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study
Quintiles
Charles River Laboratories
Aptuit
Evotec
GenScript
PPD
WuXi AppTec
AMRI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chemical Services
Biological Services
Lead Optimization
Lead Identification and Screening

Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceutical Companies
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Drug Discovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Drug Discovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drug Discovery Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continuous…

