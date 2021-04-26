Global Drug Discovery Services Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025
Drug Discovery Services Market:
Executive Summary
In the fields of medicine, biotechnology and pharmacology, drug discovery is the process by which new candidate medications are discovered. Historically, drugs were discovered through identifying the active ingredient from traditional remedies or by serendipitous discovery.
This report focuses on the global Drug Discovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drug Discovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Quintiles
Charles River Laboratories
Aptuit
Evotec
GenScript
PPD
WuXi AppTec
AMRI
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chemical Services
Biological Services
Lead Optimization
Lead Identification and Screening
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceutical Companies
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Drug Discovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Drug Discovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drug Discovery Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
