Global Eye Testing Equipment Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Eye Testing Equipment Market by Device {Slit Lamp, Biometer, Perimeter, Tonometer, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Fundus Camera, Autorefractor and Keratometer, and Other Devices}, Application (General Examination, Glaucoma, Cataract, and Other Applications), and End User (Hospital, Eye Clinic, and Optometry Academic Institute) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market The Eye Testing Equipment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global eye testing equipment market was valued at $2,638 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,914 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. Ophthalmic diagnostic devices/eye testing equipment/optometry devices are used for detection and analysis of eye-related diseases such as refractive error, cataract, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. These diagnostic devices are of utmost importance to provide proper treatment to the patients to avoid further damage to the vision or loss of vision.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4184

Considerable increase in the incidence of eye-associated disorders especially cataract and glaucoma across the globe has played a significant role in driving the growth of eye testing equipment market. Immediate treatment of people suffering from glaucoma is essential as glaucoma in severe cases may result in loss of vision permanently. This immediate attention is possible only when the patients undergo comprehensive eye examinations wherein eye testing devices are utilized for effective diagnosis. In addition, glaucoma is anticipated to be the leading cause of blindness among people in the age group of 60 years and above. Whereas, cataract is a condition wherein clouding of the lens occurs resulting in decreased vision, and its incidence has been on the rise over the years.

The global eye testing equipment market is segmented based on device, application, end user, and region. Based on device, the market is classified into slit lamp, biometer, perimeter, tonometer, optical coherence tomography (oct) scanner, fundus camera, autorefractor & keratometer, and other devices. The other devices include lensmeter, chart projector/visual acuity accessory/computerized visual acuity system, ophthalmoscope, and others. By application, it is categorized into general examination, glaucoma, cataract, and other applications. The end users covered in the study include hospital, eye clinic, and optometry academic institute. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global eye testing equipment market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2017 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the trends in eye testing equipment globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Device

– Slit Lamp

– Biometer

– Perimeter

– Tonometer

– Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

– Fundus Camera

– Autorefractor and Keratometer

– Other Devices

By Application

– General Examination

– Glaucoma

– Cataract

– Other Applications

By End User

– Hospital

– Eye Clinic

– Optometry Academic Institute

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Carl Zeiss

– Metall Zug AG (Haag Streit)

– Topcon Corporation

– Nidek Co., Ltd.

– Escalon

– Novartis

– Canon

– Essilor

– Heine Optotechnik

– Luneau Technology

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

– Heidelberg Engineering GmBH

– Huvitz

– BON Optic

– Reichert Technologies

– Potec

– Visionix

– Tomey Corporation

– LuxVision

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/eye-testing-equipment-market-amr

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising prevalence of eye diseases across the globe

3.5.1.2. Increase in the technological advancements in the field of ophthalmological diagnostics

3.5.1.3. Increasing government initiatives to control visual impairment

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Dearth of skilled professionals

3.5.2.2. Low accessibility to eye care in low income countries

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Emerging nations offer profitable opportunities for eye testing equipment manufacturers

CHAPTER 4: EYE TESTING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY DEVICE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Slit Lamps

4.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Biometers

4.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Perimeters

4.4.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Tonometers

4.5.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

4.6.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Fundus Cameras

4.7.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

4.8. Autorefractors and Keratometers

4.8.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast

4.8.3. Market analysis, by country

4.9. Other Devices

4.9.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.9.2. Market size and forecast

4.9.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: EYE TESTING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. General Eye Examinations

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Glaucoma

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Cataract

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Other Applications

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: EYE TESTING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Eye Clinics

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Optometry Academic Institutes

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: EYE TESTING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

7.2.2. North America market size & forecast, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S. market size & forecast, by device

7.2.2.2. U.S. market size & forecast, by application

7.2.2.3. U.S. market size & forecast, by end user

7.2.2.4. Canada market size & forecast, by device

7.2.2.5. Canada market size & forecast, by application

7.2.2.6. Canada market size & forecast, by end user

7.2.2.7. Mexico market size & forecast, by device

7.2.2.8. Mexico market size & forecast, by application

7.2.2.9. Mexico market size & forecast, by end user



Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4184

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client We aim at providing value service to our clients Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected] com

Website: www kdmarketinsights com