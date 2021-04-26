Global Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2018–2026

The global probiotics dietary supplements market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.10 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2026 according to a new report published by Polaris Market Research. The report ‘Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, [By Application (Food Supplements, Nutritional Supplements, Specialty Nutrients, Infant Formula), By Regions]: Segment Forecast, 2018 – 2026’ provides insights on the current market scenario and the future prospects.

Probiotics are live bacteria’s that facilitates digestive functioning in human body. Most of the bacteria are considered under probiotic but in specific terminology Lactobacillus is commonly found across fermented food and beverages. The common application of probiotics in human includes treatment of certain conditions such as Irritable bowel syndrome, Inflammatory bowel disease, and diarrhea caused by antibiotics.

Rising awareness about consumer wellbeing through health care, expanding research and development funding for developing cutting edge probiotics products, and growing interest from developed countries are fueling the market growth. Likewise, high item proliferation is influencing the market growth. On the other hand, stringent regulations, low consumer awareness are hindering the market.

The demand for preventive medicines businesses is on the ascent, because of the high number of baby boomers experiencing digestive related afflictions, the higher enthusiasm of middle-aged grown-ups in maintaining digestive health, alongside the absence of balanced dietary intakes. The benefits of probiotics for other health conditions, such as sports nutrition, immunity, and women’s health, among many others are becoming increasingly common as clinical research continues to introduce the ways in which the strains of bacteria strengthen health.

Rising obesity rates in US and shifting emphasis on weight management solutions, with solid spotlight on satiety, calorie-consuming, and fat-burning ingredients properties. The growing demand for weight management is one of the key factors positively impacting the probiotic dietary supplements market.

As per the national Digestive Diseases Information Clearinghouse (NDDIC), over 70 million people in the U.S. suffer from digestive diseases and an additional 50 million suffer from chronic constipation. Such rapidly including heath concerns has resulted in increased consumption of probiotics dietary supplements.

Asia Pacific and Africa, being the biggest future markets for probiotics dietary supplements where lack of consumer awareness and need for various health and wellness measures are among the prime objectives that requires immediate attention. Environmental factors play significant role in production of probiotics, as microorganisms are highly sensitive to our altering environment.

Government controls, investment in research & development, and rising awareness for healthy lifestyles are the components that are relied upon to enhance probiotics demand in the next few years. anticipated to drive industry growth over the forecast period. Brazil, China and India are among the promising marketspaces in this sector.

Some of the key players profiled in the global probiotic dietary supplements market: BioGaia AB (Sweden), Winclove Probiotics BV (the Netherlands), Probi AB (Sweden), AB Biotics, SA (Spain), Probiotical SpA (Italy), Super Smart Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) and Protexin (U.K).

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global probiotic dietary supplements market on the basis of Application and Region:

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Food Supplements

Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Nutrients

Infant Formula

Others

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

