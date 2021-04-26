Health Ingredients Market to 2027 – Global Analysis, Application and Industry Top Key Players are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods, Associated British Foods plc, BASF SE,, Cargill, Incorporated.

The Insight Partners recently published a latest research report titled The “Health Ingredients Market to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of health ingredients market with detailed market segmentation by source, type, function, application, and geography. The global health ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading health ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods

Associated British Foods plc

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated.

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004461/

Health ingredients are added to improve the functionality as well as the quality of nutrition of the food products. Growing incidences of obesity, heart diseases, and lifestyle-related health conditions like diabetes have highlighted the necessity of including health ingredients in our regime. Vitamins, minerals, proteins, fibers, plants and fruit extracts are some sources of such ingredients. Vitamins and minerals ensure supply of nutrients while protein is necessary for a healthy diet. Similarly, plants and fruits extracts have been found helpful in treating chronic diseases. Health ingredients may be used as additives in the food products or as supplements to perform target specific actions. Personalized nutrition trends in the food industry and nutrigenomics have enabled the health ingredients market to manufacture need-based products. These products serve functional purposes such as supporting the immune system, aiding digestion, promoting mental health, beauty, and cardiovascular health among others.

The health ingredients market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing incidences of lifestyle-related health issues coupled with a shift in consumer preferences from nutrition- based towards health-specific food. Growing demands for fortified food and beverages products is another major factor contributing to the growth of the health ingredients market. However, lack of awareness in emerging economies about prebiotics, probiotics and other health ingredients is likely to restrict the growth of the health ingredients market. On the other hand, plant-based health ingredients offer lucrative opportunities for the key players involved in the global health ingredients market during the forecast period.

The global health ingredients market is segmented on the basis of source, type, function, and application. By source, the market is segmented as plant, animal, microbial, synthetic. Based on type, the market is segmented as proteins, vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, nutritional lipids, probiotics, plant & fruit extracts, enzymes, and others. On the basis of the function, the market is segmented as weight management, immunity enhancement, gut health management, joint health management, heart health management, eye health management, brain health management, and others. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as food, beverages, animal feed, personal care, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global health ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The health ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting health ingredients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the health ingredients market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the health ingredients market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from health ingredients market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for health ingredients in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the health ingredients market.

Inquire for Discount at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004461/

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.