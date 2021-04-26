Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market 2019-2025 Top Key Players- Awarepoint, Allscripts Healthcare, Cerner, McKesson and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market



Healthcare consists of a diverse set of private and public data collection such as administrative enrolment, health surveys, and medical records utilised by several entities including hospitals, health plans and physicians. Businesses have a continuous need for integrating data across the entire organization. Businesses need to acquire intelligence from the information provided or delivered in real time. The Workflow Management Solutions segment is anticipated to be worth just under US$ 35 Mn in the year 2017 and rise to more than US$ 56 Mn by the end of the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 4.9% in terms of value.

This report focuses on the global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hospital Capacity Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Awarepoint

Allscripts Healthcare

Cerner

McKesson

Epic Systems

TeleTracking

Central

Sonitor

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Workflow Management Solutions

Asset Management Solutions

Bed Management Solutions

Quality Patient Care Solutions

Real Time Locating System (RTLS)

Event Driven Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Standalone Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



