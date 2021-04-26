IoT Monetization Market Projected to Register 53.6% CAGR to 2025 | Amdocs, IBM Corporation, Ericsson, SAP SE, Oracle, Gemalto NV, Cisco Systems, Intel, General Electric

IoT monetization is a process that generates revenue from IoT-enabled products and services. Owing to the growing dependence of the users on the IoT-based products and solutions, the companies charge the users for some extra features or for the entire product as a service. With the beginning of the Internet era along with increasing advancements in technology, almost every device is now interconnected to each other. In addition, due to the emergence of the IoT, numerous offices as well as homes have become smart and are operating through these connected devices. Also, rise in usage of smart devices such as tablets and smartphones is expected to fuel the growth of the global IoT monetization market. The global IoT Monetization Market was valued at $44,198 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,361,395 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 53.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Some of the key players of IoT Monetization Market:

Amdocs, IBM Corporation, Ericsson, SAP SE, Oracle, Gemalto NV, Cisco Systems, Inc., ARIA SYSTEMS, INC., Intel Corp., General Electric Co.

Companies that want to generate revenue from IoT will need to convert the information from smart and connected products into services by using the product’s data stream to involve customers with additional services, or by offering the entire product as a service, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global IoT monetization market. Furthermore, increasing number of smart lighting and smart city projects is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global IoT monetization market in upcoming years.

By Component

Solution, Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

RetailIT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Others

By Business Function

Marketing & Sales, IT, Finance, Supply Chain, Operations

Rising adoption of cloud platforms, increasing internet connectivity, rising penetration of Industry 4.0, agriculture 2.0, and Logistics 4.0 the some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global IoT monetization market. In addition, growing use of consumer electronics devices is expected to fuel the growth of the global IoT market. However, lack of IoT standards across platforms and rising privacy as well as security concerns are the major factors that impede global IoT monetization market growth.The research report on IoT Monetization Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region.

Key Benefits:

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global IoT monetization market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global image recognition industry. The quantitative analysis of the global IoT monetization market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 IoT Monetization Market, By Type

Chapter 5 IoT Monetization Market, By Application

Chapter 6 IoT Monetization Market, By End User

Chapter 7 IoT Monetization Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 IoT Monetization Market Forecasts to2018-2023

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1. AMDOCS

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.1.4. Business performance

9.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. IBM CORPORATION

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Product portfolio

9.2.4. Business performance

9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. ERICSSON

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.3.4. Business performance

9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. SAP SE

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.4.4. Business performance

9.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

