Language Services Market Demand and Key Players by 2023: Lionbridge, Mayflower Language Services, RWS Group, SDL Language Services, Semantix, Teleperformance, TransPerfect, Welocalize
2018-2023 Global Language Services Market Report Status and Outlook
The language industry is the sector of activity dedicated to facilitating multilingual communication, both oral and written. According to the European Commission’s Directorate-General of Translation, the language industry comprises the activities of translation, interpreting, subtitling and dubbing, software and website globalisation, language technology tools development, international conference organisation, language teaching and linguistic consultancy.
Modern language industry has developed rapidly following availability of the internet. Achievements of the industry include the ability to quickly translate long texts into many languages. This has created new challenges as compared with the traditional activity of translators, such as that of quality assurance.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Language Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Lionbridge, Mayflower Language Services, RWS Group, SDL Language Services, Semantix, Teleperformance, TransPerfect, Welocalize
To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Translation
Interpreting
Software And Website Globalisation
Language Technology Tools Development
International Conference Organisation
Language Teaching
Linguistic Consultancy
Segmentation by application:
Healthcare
ICT
BFSI
Government
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Language Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Language Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Language Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Language Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Language Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
