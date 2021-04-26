LiDAR Market Outlook to 2022: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems enable easier examination, detection, and mapping of objects in comparison to the conventional techniques. These systems are increasingly employed over conventional survey methods as they provide accurate data and 3D images at a faster rate. LiDAR systems have replaced conventional surveying methods and statistical analysis due to the in-depth analysis requirement in different application areas. The widespread awareness about the advantages of LiDAR in different industry verticals is a major factor that drives the Asia-Pacific LiDAR market.

Airborne Hydrography AB, Faro Technologies Inc., Leica Geosystems Inc. (Hexagon), 3D Laser Mapping Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Aerometric Inc., Optech Inc. (Teledyne Technologies), Quanergy Systems, Inc., Raymetrics S.A., Saab Group.

Strategies such as product launch, acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships are expected to help the market players set a common technology platform and share the technological requirements, which in turn, would enhance their product portfolio and increase their market share across Asia-Pacific. Cost cutting in operations is expected to assist the manufacturers to invest into advertisement and increase awareness about LiDAR systems across diverse industry verticals.

LiDAR Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies LiDAR in Global market, especially in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific.

LiDAR Market Segment by Product Type: Terrestrial/Static, Aerial, Mobile, Short Range.

LiDAR Market Segment by Component: Laser, Inertial Navigation System, Camera, GPS/GNSS Receiver, Microelectromechanical System.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Users: Aerospace & Defense, Civil Engineering, Archaeology, Forestry & Agriculture, Mining, Transportation.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study highlights the Asia-Pacific LiDAR market with current trends and estimates the adoption of this technology across varied industry verticals to analyze the prominent investment pockets.

Microscopic analysis of segments is conducted to gauge the potential of the market and highlight the favorable conditions for its growth.

Porters five force’s model helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers, with a competitive outlook, which assists key players in decision-making.

Value chain analysis provides a clear view of key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value addition at every stage.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD LiDAR MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL LiDAR MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL LiDAR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

