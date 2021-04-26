Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Koninklijke Philips, Cooper Industries, General Electric, Osram and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market



Lighting as a service (LaaS) will bring lighting to the market which is powered, controlled and connected by digital networks; this create broad capabilities to manage smart loads, create new use cases for lighting, and reduce costs and carbon emissions. North America is the largest market for lighting as a service (LaaS), closely followed by Europe.

This report focuses on the global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Koninklijke Philips

Cooper Industries

General Electric

Osram

SIB Lighting

Cree

RCG Lighthouse

Digital Lumens

Lutron

Future Energy Solutions

Lunera Lighting

Itelecom USA

Legrand S.A

Igor Inc

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4084307-global-lighting-as-a-service-laas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Indoor

Outdoor

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4084307-global-lighting-as-a-service-laas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)