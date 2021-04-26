Micronized Salt Market Competitive Analysis to 2027 – Akzo Nobel N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, Compass Minerals, Dominion Salt Limited, INEOS AG

The Insight Partners recently published a latest research report titled “Micronized Salt Market to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of micronized salt market with detailed market segmentation by grade, application, and geography. The global micronized salt market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading micronized salt market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Cargill, Incorporated

Compass Minerals

Dominion Salt Limited

INEOS AG

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

J.C. Peacock & Co. Ltd.

Morton Salt, Inc.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Wilson Salt Limited

Micronized salt is salt with extremely fine granules in order of micro range pulverized for increased solubility. This technique of salt production is highly advantageous because of the purity content. Micronized salt is used for frozen foods in order to improve the shelf life. These salts also find applications in food preparation such as baking, seasoning and also where extremely fine sizes are required for blending. In addition, these salts are ideal for use in many personal care items including toothpaste, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

The micronized salt market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from processed foods and beverages industry to improve the shelf life of the frozen foods. Demands from bakery products like bread, baked goods and snacks is another major factor driving the growth of the micronized salt market. However, high costs of the product and threat from substitutes is a major restraint for the micronized salt market. Nonetheless, characteristic properties like high purity and consistency are likely to showcase major growth opportunities for the micronized salt market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

The global micronized salt market is segmented on the basis of grade and application. Based on grade, the market is segmented as 98%-99.5% and above 99.5%. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as beverages, bakery & confectionery products, milk & dairy products, meat, poultry & sea foods, preserved fruits & vegetables, canned foods, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global micronized salt market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The micronized salt market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting micronized salt market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the micronized salt market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the micronized salt market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from micronized salt market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for micronized salt in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the micronized salt market.

