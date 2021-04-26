Military Electro-Optics or Infrared (EO or IR) Systems Market Emerging Technology, Opportunities, Analysis and Future Forecast 2027 | BAE Systems PLC. , Elbit Systems Ltd. , Israel Aerospace Industries , L-3 Communications Holdings, Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman , Rheinmetall AG , Saab Group , Thales Group , The Raytheon Company

Military electro-optics or infrared (EO or IR) systems comprise of inspection systems, optic sights, night vision systems, and helmet seated displays. The continuous development of this system facilitated 360-degree rotation, automated object detection, 24-hour situational awareness, and guidance for defense gunnery. The growing demand for battle space awareness by defense forces is bolstering the military electro-optics or infrared (EO or IR) systems market.

The significant drivers of the military electro-optics or infrared (EO or IR) systems market is the rising deployment of electro-optics/infrared systems for unmanned vehicles. The growing development of electro-optics/ infrared systems to synchronize with conventional military systems is creating an opportunity for the military electro-optics or infrared (EO or IR) systems market in the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report

1. BAE Systems PLC.

2. Elbit Systems Ltd.

3. Israel Aerospace Industries

4. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

5. Lockheed Martin Corporation

6. Northrop Grumman Corporation

7. Rheinmetall AG

8. Saab Group

9. Thales Group

10. The Raytheon Company

The “Global Military Electro-Optics Or Infrared (EO Or IR) Systems Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of military electro-optics or infrared (EO or IR) systems market with detailed market segmentation by the type, engine type, vehicle type, and geography. The global military electro-optics or infrared (EO or IR) systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Military electro-optics or infrared (EO or IR) systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global military electro-optics or infrared (EO or IR) systems market is segmented on the system, sensor technology, imaging technology, wavelength, and platform. Based on system, the market is segmented as Electronic Support Measure (ESM), Targeting System, and Imaging System. On the basis of sensor technology the market is sub-segmented into scanning sensor, staring sensor. Based on imaging technology the market is segmented into hyperspectral, and multispectral. On the basis of wavelength the market is segmented into short wavelength infrared, medium wavelength infrared, long wavelength infrared, near infrared, and ultraviolet. On the basis of the market is sub-segmented into air, naval, and land.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global military electro-optics or infrared (EO or IR) systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The military electro-optics or infrared (EO or IR) systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting military electro-optics or infrared (EO Or IR) systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the military electro-optics or infrared (EO or IR) systems market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MILITARY ELECTRO-OPTICS OR INFRARED (EO OR IR) SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. MILITARY ELECTRO-OPTICS OR INFRARED (EO OR IR) SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. MILITARY ELECTRO-OPTICS OR INFRARED (EO OR IR) SYSTEMS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. MILITARY ELECTRO-OPTICS OR INFRARED (EO OR IR) SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SYSTEM

8. MILITARY ELECTRO-OPTICS OR INFRARED (EO OR IR) SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SENSOR TECHNOLOGY

9. MILITARY ELECTRO-OPTICS OR INFRARED (EO OR IR) SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – IMAGING TECHNOLOGY

10. MILITARY ELECTRO-OPTICS OR INFRARED (EO OR IR) SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – WAVELENGTH

11. MILITARY ELECTRO-OPTICS OR INFRARED (EO OR IR) SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM

12. MILITARY ELECTRO-OPTICS OR INFRARED (EO OR IR) SYSTEMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

