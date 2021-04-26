Military Wearable Sensors Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2018-2023

Military Wearable Sensors Market by Product Type (Device-Based Sensors, Clothing-Based Sensors), Sensor Type (Accelerometers, Inertial, Pressure, Force, Motion, Gyroscopes, Temperature, Microphones, & Others), Application and Region – Forecast till 2023

Military wearable sensors are smart electronic devices worn on the body as accessories or implants which incorporate various features and functions. Major emphasis is laid on wearable technologies with electronics and computer-based gadgets. The concept behind a wearable sensors is to have a device on the body which allows it to be worn or carried on the body, while the user interface is ready for use at all times. The technology advancement in sensors would require highly accurate military wearable sensor systems. Significant investments have been made on the development of military wearable sensors systems, which would lead to rapid growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, major restraint of the market is the risk of cyber intrusion, low consumer awareness, and safety concerns for secure data. Moreover, lack of clarity about health communication protocols, lack of common standards, regulatory issues, and interoperability issues are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

In general, the type of sensors used in military clothing are required to communicate with external devices in real-time. Even without the real-time requirement, data from the sensor needs to be communicated back to the data analytics platform in a time-sensitive manner. This wireless communication is an essential component to the success of the military wearable sensors market.

Moreover, the application of wearable technology majorly in the military sector is monitoring the physical state of soldiers while on the move, better communication between troops and military animals, and providing 360-degree battlefield awareness. The emergence of tattoo-based sensors and Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) sensors will offer new growth opportunities to the market players. The factors responsible for the growth of the global military wearable sensors market are the development of smart sensors, increasing focus on the development of biosensors, and rise in need to monitor the psychological health of soldiers. Several contracts have been signed to bolster the growth of the market. In 2015, Arralis signed a contract with the U.K Ministry of Defence to provide a unique wearable technology and GNSS antenna.

Boeing (U.S.)

Leidos (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Safran Group (France)

TT Electronics Plc (U.K)

Arralis (Ireland)

Inova Design Solutions (U.K)

Q-Track (U.S.)

The global military wearable sensors market has been segmented by product type, sensor type, application, and region. Among product type, the device-based sensor is the most widely used and has the largest market share due to the high demand for goggles, key chains, watches, and health tracking wristbands. On the basis of sensor type, the pressure sensors segment is estimated to witness the largest demand during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of technological advancement in military wearable technology. On the basis of application, the body wear segment is estimated to witness the largest demand during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for monitoring body activities, which include heart rate, body temperature, and blood pressure.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, due to the rise in demand for modernization of military technology. Europe follows the North America in the global military wearable sensors market due to the huge defense spending. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the market because of the adoption of IoT technologies for the advancement of its defense industry.

The global military wearable sensors market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 11% from 2018 to 2023.

The report for Global Military Wearable Sensors Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research, along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders; it helps the reader gain a deeper insight into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, including historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic and governing factors in the market. The report provides detailed information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also contains a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

