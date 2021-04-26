Milk Powder Market Competitive Analysis to 2027: Top Key Companies Like ALPEN FOOD GROUP B.V., Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America, Fonterra Co-operative Group, LACTALIS Ingredients, Nestle S.A.

Powdered or dried milk is a dairy product produced by dehydrating liquid milk through several drying processes until it converts into a powder. One of the major advantages of drying milk is to preserve it. Milk powder has a longer shelf life as compared to liquid milk and does not need to be refrigerated. Milk powder is a suitable solution for those who lack immediate access to adequate refrigeration methods and dairy products. It has various applications in confectionaries, bakeries, infant formulas, nutritional foods, etc. Milk powder is obtained mainly by spray-drying and roller-drying methods. Manufacturing milk powder involves the gentle removal of water at the lowest cost under strict hygiene conditions and also retaining all the desirable natural properties of the milk such as color, Flavour, solubility, and nutritional value.

The milk powder market is growing significantly owing to factors such as growing food industry, bakery & confectionery foods, changing eating habits and busy lifestyle in developed countries. Moreover, upsurge growth in the retail network in emerging economies further boosts the growth of the milk powder market globally. The recent trend followed in the market includes a rising demand for organic products. Consumers in developed and developing countries are willing to pay more for organic products. This can be a growth opportunity for the market players to attract consumer in the near future. However, the presence of additives in milk powder affect the health of the people. Thus, factors such as the risk of adulteration and special diet trend are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

ALPEN FOOD GROUP B.V.

Arla Foods amba

Dairy Farmers of America

Fonterra Co-operative Group

LACTALIS Ingredients

Nestle S.A.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Saputo Inc.

Schreiber Foods

The Kraft Heinz Company

The global milk powder market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type the global milk powder market is segmented into whole milk powder, skimmed milk powder, dairy whitener, buttermilk powder, fat-filled milk powder, and other. On the basis of application, the milk powder market is classified into nutritional foods, infant formulas, bakery & confectioneries, savories, and others.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Milk Powder market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Milk Powder market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Milk Powder market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Milk Powder market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Milk Powder market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Milk Powder market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

