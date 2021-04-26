Motor Racing Telematics Market Growth and Strategy to 2025 – Competitor – Automotive SpA Business Unit Services, Qualcomm Technologies, Porshe, Verizon, Nebula Systems

Telematics is combination of telecommunications and informatics to thoroughly describe the use of communications and information technology to exchange and store information from telecommunications devices to remote objects over a network. Vehicle telemetry is the transition of measurements from the vehicle to a remote computer, which is then used by computer programs to infer and analyze the gathered data. Motor racing is a major application gaining prominence in vehicle telematics sector.

Increasing use of electronic components and remote monitoring through telematics provides better performance and reliability. This is a major driving factor in motor racing telematics market. In addition, the significant rising demand for connected cars among the racing cars or sports car manufacturers is also positively impacting on the growth of the motor racing telematics market. However, potential accessibility of data courses to data security issues in telematics systems due to sending and receiving of large amount of vehicle-related data is a major threat to the and end users and service providers. This factors is somehow limiting the adoption of the telematics among the motor racing sector, and thereby hindering the growth of motor racing telematics market. Integration of IoT platform for optimum engine performance and enhancing the capabilities of the cars to transmit signals and information is one of the key opportunity for motor racing telematics market in the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Vodafone Automotive SpA Business Unit Services

2. Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

3. Porshe

4. Verizon

5. Nebula Systems

6. Ericsson

7. Robert Bosch GmbH

8. HARMAN International

9. Telenav

10. Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Motor Racing Telematics

Compare major Motor Racing Telematics providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Motor Racing Telematics providers

Profiles of major Motor Racing Telematics providers

6-year CAGR forecasts for Motor Racing Telematics -intensive vertical sectors

Motor Racing Telematics Market aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Motor Racing Telematics Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Motor Racing Telematics Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Motor Racing Telematics market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2025, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Motor Racing Telematics market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Motor Racing Telematics market is provided.

