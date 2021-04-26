Musk Aroma Chemicals Market 2019 Global Sales, Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Upcoming Opportunities, and Forecast to 2023

Musk Aroma Chemicals Market 2019 Industry Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions and type or application from 2019 to 2023

Market Synopsis:

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s study, the global musk aroma chemicals market is set to strike a moderate CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The rising disposable income and rapid urbanization are likely to increase demand for end-use products in the upcoming years, thus, augmenting the market. Furthermore, rising demand for grooming products among teenagers and adults is anticipated to propel the expansion of the musk aroma chemicals market.

The extension of the end-use industries is presumed to have a favorable impact on the proliferation of the musk aroma chemicals market over the assessment period. The rising demand for these chemicals for the production of cosmetics, soaps, etc. is projected to boost the growth trajectory of the market.

Musk Aroma Chemicals Top Key Players

PFW Aroma Ingredients

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

The Good Scents Company

Bell Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances

Givaudan

Firmenich

Takasago

Guangzhou Flower Flavours & Fragrances

A.M. Aromatics Private Limited

Industry News:

In May 2018, Channel, a global leader in high-quality perfumes and cologne, has added three new perfumes to its product line punctuated with white musk and vetiver.

In January 2019, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Paris, has collaborated with Aryballe, a pioneer in digital olfaction technology, for the application of its technology in portable, universal odor detection sensors.

Market Segmentation:

By source, the global musk aroma chemicals market has been segmented into natural and synthetic.

By application, the musk aroma chemicals market has been segmented into soap & detergent, cosmetics & personal care, food, household products, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the Global Musk Aroma Chemicals Market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe, at present, is dominating the global market and is expected to retain a dominant share of the market in the upcoming years. The regional musk aroma chemicals market is prognosticated to grow substantially over the assessment period owing to its increasing applications in soap & detergent and cosmetics & personal care. Country-level markets such as Russia, Germany, UK, and Italy are likely to contribute massively towards the development of the market.

North America accounts for a remarkable share of the market and is expected to mark a moderate CAGR across the projection period. The factors likely to aid proliferation of the musk aroma chemicals market in the region are increasing consumer base, rising application across different industry verticals, etc. The U.S. and Canada are anticipated to drive the proliferation of the musk aroma chemicals market over the next few years.

Asia Pacific is estimated to thrive at a relatively higher CAGR owing to the expansion of numerous end-use industries such as food, soap & detergent, cosmetics & personal care, etc. The crucial factors such as the availability of inexpensive labor and raw material, growing purchasing power, and favorable regulatory framework are poised to expedite the expansion of the musk aroma chemicals market in the forthcoming years.

Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina are projected to catalyze the growth of the market in Latin America. The Middle East & Africa is expected to benefit from increasing demand for cosmetics & personal care products.

