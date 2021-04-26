Oleochemicals Market Recent Developments by Growth Prospects, Trending Technologies and Company Overview 2023

The report on “Oleochemicals Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The global oleochemicals market was valued at $17,964 million in 2016 which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2017 to 2023 to reach $28,728 million by 2023. Oleochemicals are the chemical products derived from animal or vegetable triglycerides. These products are viewed as natural, green, organic, safe, renewable, and biodegradable by the scientists and consumers.

Palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and high erucic rapeseed oil along with animals fats such as tallow and lard are most commonly used raw materials for the production of oleochemicals. These are used in broad range of application such as for the production of detergent, personal care products, lubricants, green solvents, and bioplastics.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Emery Oleochemicals, Wilmar International, Oleon NV, KLK Oleo, Musim Mas Group, Croda International, IOI Group, Procter & Gamble Co., Twin River Technologies, Chemical Associates Inc.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific and Europe were the leading regions, in terms of both value and volume. Asia-Pacific is the leading region for oleochemicals, owing to the strong raw material base and expanding world scale plants. Moreover, the recent developments and modernization in oleochemicals manufacturing plants in Asia offer excellent raw material integration and give producers competitive advantage above overseas competitors. Increase in demand for bio-degradable products and sustainable solutions along with favorable regulations drive the market in various segments of chemical industry.

Further, oleochemicals are used in wide range of applications and several emerging applications of oleochemicals are replacing petroleum-based products, which is expected to create substantial growth opportunity to the global industry players. However, volatile prices of important oils and fats restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The global oleochemicals market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into fatty acid, fatty alcohol, methyl ester, glycerol, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized as pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, soap & detergents, polymers, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

