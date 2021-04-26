Outdoor LED Lighting Market to Witness Huge Growth – key player Cooper Industries, Cree, Dialight, Osram Licht, Signify Holding

Outdoor LED lights are lights used for illuminating outdoor space to enhance security. LED lights have a longer lifespan as compared to traditional lighting solutions, and LED lights are highly energy-efficient. Furthermore, these lights have a lower environmental impact resulting in its increased deployment by the governments. Further, due to its energy efficiency, its deployment by residential sector i.e. wall lights, pedestrian lights, and garden lights among others is witnessing demand.

The rising electricity cost, as well as increasing focus towards energy conservation, has resulted in increased adoption of economical energy-efficient lighting sources such as LED. Also, the governments across the globe emphasize on the deployment of LED outdoor lights on roads and highways are they need low maintenance and can work effectively for long hours. Thus, growing government initiatives for energy conservation is one of the key factor driving the outdoor LED lighting market growth. Also, the availability of economical LED lights is another significant factor propelling the growth of the outdoor LED lighting market.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Cooper Industries plc (Eaton)

2. Cree, Inc

3. Dialight PLC

4. General Electric Company

5. Hubbell Incorporated

6. Osram Licht AG

7. Signify Holding

8. Syska Led Lights Private Limited

9. Virtual Extension

10. Zumtobel Group AG

Outdoor LED Lighting Market aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Outdoor LED Lighting Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Outdoor LED Lighting Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

This report provides a detailed study of Outdoor LED Lighting market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Outdoor LED Lighting market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Outdoor LED Lighting market is provided.

