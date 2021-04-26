Parcel Sortation Systems Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The possibilities offered by the Internet have made it extremely simple to order goods online. This in turn has led to a continual increase in the volume of parcels and packages, and efficient solutions are needed for sorting these parcels and delivering them to customers. The parcel sorting system is able to sort parcels, bags or even pallets. Technological improvements pertaining to advanced scanning capabilities is one of the trends witnessed in the market. These improvements are aimed at further enhancing the label read rates and product identification in order to minimize manual intervention thereby enabling delivery organizations to manage costs and manpower schedules in a better manner.

In 2018, the global Parcel Sortation Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Parcel Sortation Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Parcel Sortation Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Vanderlande

Beumer

Honeywell Intelligrated

Bastian Solutions

Fives Group

Dematic

Interroll

Muratec

Invata Intralogisitics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ARB sorters

Linear/vertical belt sorters

Pop-up/narrow belt sorters

Shoe sorters

Small parcel sorters

Paddle sorters

Pusher sorters

Cross-belt sorters (horizontal)

Flat sorters/bomb bay sorters

Tilt tray sorters

Market segment by Application, split into

Logistics

E-Commerce

Airports

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supply

Food and Beverages

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Parcel Sortation Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

