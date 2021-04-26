Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost during the Period 2019-2027 | 3M , Aeryon Labs , Axon Enterprise , B and T AG , Digital Ally , General Dynamics

Police and law enforcement equipment is getting advanced day by day due to the need for geographical security. Advancement in technology increased the demand for non-lethal equipment, which is used to stopping vehicles or people and surveillance system like body worn camera for recording any interrogation is inducing the police and law enforcement equipment market growth. The increased investment in the defense sector is also boosting the market.

Rise in adoption of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for handling criminal quests, traffic investigation, fire investigation, search & rescue operations, and tactical operation is primarily driving the police and law enforcement equipment market. Also, the increase in communal violence, criminal activities, and civil unrest events is catalyzing the police and law enforcement equipment market. The growing awareness of the advanced police and law enforcement equipment amongst the developing countries is creating an opportunity for the police and law enforcement equipment market.

The “Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of police and law enforcement equipment market with detailed market segmentation by equipment type, weapon type, personal protection equipment (PPE) type and geography. The global police and law enforcement equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading police and law enforcement equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global police and law enforcement equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, weapon type, and personal protection equipment (PPE) type. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented as weapon system, detection and surveillance system, communication system, and personal protection equipment. On the basis of the weapon type the market is segmented into lethal and non- lethal. Based on personal protection equipment (PPE) type, the market is segmented as hand gun, batons, body armor, body-worn cameras, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global police and law enforcement equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The police and law enforcement equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting police and law enforcement equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the police and law enforcement equipment market in these regions.

