Quantum Dots Market Size, Share, Demand and Trends Analysis with Sony Corporation, Altair Nanotechnologies, LG Display, Nexxus Lighting, Quantum Material Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Nanoco Technologies, QD Vision, Nanosys, 3M Company

Quantum Dots are tiny nanocrystals of a semiconducting material with diameter range of 2-10 nanometers. The optical and electronic properties of a quantum dot is different as compared to the larger particles. The light that these dots emit completely depends on the size of the dots. This type of technology is used in various LCDs and smartphone screens. Surging demand for optimized devices with better performance and resolutions is one of the major driver for the growth of the market of quantum dots.

The major factors that can act as restraint in the market of quantum dots are the high cost of technology and the slow adoption of this technology due to extended research. Growing penetration of this technology in various new applications such as food & packaging, security & defense among others, will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

Key Players Leading the Market

Sony Corporation

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Nexxus Lighting

Quantum Material Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Nanoco Technologies

QD Vision

Nanosys Inc.

3M Company

The “Global Quantum Dots Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the quantum dots industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global quantum dots market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, material, applications and geography. The global quantum dots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Quantum Dots market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Quantum Dots market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Quantum Dots market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Quantum Dots market in these regions.

