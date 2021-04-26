Renewable Energy – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 to 2027

According to the report, the global Renewable Energy market was approximately USD 3.9 billion in 2017 and is expected to generate around USD 4.89 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 9.9% between 2017 and 2027.

Renewable Energy alludes to the energy produced by renewable sources such as Sun, Wind, Water, Biomass etc. With the changing environment and population growth the need for clean, disposable & reliable form of energy is ever increasing. Simultaneously increasing ecological disturbances are promoting widely the use of sustainable energy owing the market for renewable energy to perceive greater demand than ever on the global level.

Market Size & Forecast

With the growing entry of global leaders renewable energy market is predicted to grow exponentially at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% over the forecast period i.e. (2017-2027). The global renewable energy market is advancing rapidly with new technological advancements led by research and development, hence witnessing cost declines & new financial structures. Factors such as depleting reserves of traditionally used resources have generated a requirement for renewable, clean & sustainable energy resources across the globe. Due to these reasons, there is an increase in demand for renewable energy across the globe and is therefore expected to increase over the forecast period.

Renewable energy production plays an important role in faraway areas where web/network connections can be neither lucrative nor practicable. Joining the power of renewable sources, this type of energy production can provide constant & dependable power in these areas. Growing carbon footprints worldwide has prompted the demand for clean and renewable energy resources. Considering issues of environmental degradation caused by the depletion of non-renewable energy sources in recent times as some of the primary sources for global outcry in the renewable energy market, it is projected to reach at a notable valuation by the end of forecast period.

On the basis of regional platform, renewable energy system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

North America is expected to dictate the Renewable Energy market mainly due to the encouraging government regulations. The addition of renewable energy is expected to increase in the North American region providing the market with possibility for further growth.

Opportunities dwell in Asia Pacific region as it is growing rapidly due to the growing demand for power, which is driven by the growing population, automation, urbanization & improving economic conditions along with the cognizance towards the renewable energy sources.

Whereas, Europe too is predicted to rise as one of the major markets for the renewable energy due to the aspects such as technological advancements along with the increasing manufacturing sector in the region.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global automotive fuel delivery system market includes the following segments:

By Energy Type

Solar Energy Wind Energy Geothermal Energy Biomass Energy Hydropower Energy Others By Application

Automotive Construction Transportation Others (Chemical & Petro-chemical) By End User

Residential Commercial Industrial By Region

Global automotive fuel delivery system market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis. Growth Drivers & Challenges

Factors that drive the market progression comprise of consumer consciousness about the benefits of renewable energy production & its sources. , escalating consumption of electrical energy along with the huge climb in rates of electricity is estimated to support the market growth of renewable energy.

Additionally, self-propelled uses of solar energy are allowing electronic gadgets & vehicles to generate current to fuel up its electronics or charge its battery even while moving making it self-sufficient & greener. Thus, the use of solar energy production for automotive applications is snowballing quicklyand is expected to drive the market of Renewable Energy by jumps & dives.

Renewable Energy technologies like solar energy, wind energy etc. have significant potential of reaping benefits. Large-scale commercial array deployments of power plants are projected to be followed by massive cost reductions. With strong development in offshore wind energy, the market growth is expected to be stable as several investments can be made into the cost reduction. The market needs constant financial and regulatory support from governments for rapid commercialization and technological development.

The Renewable Energy Market appears to be extremely competitive due to the existence of many deep-rooted market players due to little product variation and convenience of extensive similar products. The Renewable Energy Market establishes a great possible growth owing to which numerous fresh competitors are estimated to get involved in this market in the forecast period. Conversely, aspects such as the primary setting up cost of the energy harvesting unit are likely to obstruct the market growth during the forecast period. However, scientific developments predicted to emerge in the near future will surely offer cost effective results which will push the market growth constantly.

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the market size of the global Renewable Energy market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

