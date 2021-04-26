Rubber Coating Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023

The growing usage of industrial applications is fostering the growth of the rubber coating market. The companies are indulged in R&D activities to innovate and develop new products, which can open new paths of applications.

Research Methodology

The rubber coating market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

Asia Pacific is the emerging region and also has a significant share in the global rubber coating market. Other than Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and developing countries of Europe have been witnessing a substantial growth in the rubber coating market. China and India are driving the demand for rubber coating in the Asia Pacific region due to regional growth along with huge base of industrial product manufacturers, increasing demand for automotive from consumers, and the existence of OEMs. In developing regions, growing purchase power is leading the economic growth.

Globally, Asia Pacific is the largest rubber coating market, primarily due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and intense domestic demand from various end-user industries. The increase in the number of manufacturing industries is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector, complementing the growth of the rubber coating market. North America is likely to remain the key region with a significant contribution from the US. Few of the prominent companies operating in the rubber coating market are BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., SABIC, Shin-Etsu Chemical Corp., and LANXESS.

Material Types:

o Silicone Rubber

o EPDM

o Butyl Rubber

o Others

Application Methods:

o Spray Coating

o Brushing

o Dipping

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World