Smart Plug Market scrutinized trend shows a rapid growth by 2025 – key player Belkin International, Broadlink, D-Link, EDIMAX Technology

Smart plugs enable the user to control the devices by using a mobile phone application remotely. It helps to turn appliances on and off; however, when a smart plug is connected to a smart home, its applications become versatile. With the use of smart plugs, a user can convert any ordinary home appliance such as television, lamp, fan, and air conditioners among others into a smart appliance allowing smart features controllable from mobile devices.

The smart plug market growth is highly propelled with the increasing adoption of home automation as well as changing customer preferences towards smart home applications. Further, the rising demand for energy savings and convenient lifestyle is another significant factor bolstering the growth of the smart plug market. Also, IoT enabled electronic devices has resulted in controlling devices remotely, which in turn is propelling the demand for smart home devices thus, fueling the demand for smart plug market.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Belkin International

2. Broadlink

3. D-Link Corporation

4. EDIMAX Technology

5. Etekcity

6. Insteon

7. Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

8. Panasonic Corporation

9. SDI Technologies Inc. (iHome)

10. TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Smart Plug

Compare major Smart Plug providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Smart Plug providers

Profiles of major Smart Plug providers

6-year CAGR forecasts for Smart Plug -intensive vertical sectors

Smart Plug Market aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Smart Plug Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Smart Plug Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Smart Plug market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Smart Plug market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Smart Plug market is provided.

