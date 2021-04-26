Smart Transportation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Smart Transportation Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Transportation Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Smart transportation, a key internet of things vertical application, refers to the integrated application of modern technologies and management strategies in transportation systems.
In 2018, the global Smart Transportation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Thales Group
Huawei
Siemens
IBM
Cisco Systems
SAP
Cubic
Alstom
Bombardier
Toshiba
Harris
Bentley Systems
Saab
Trimble
Veson Nautical
Advanced Navigation and Positioning
Bass Software
Indra Sistemas
Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4096914-global-smart-transportation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Roadways
Railways
Airways
Maritime
Market segment by Application, split into
Shared Mobility
Public Transport
Route Guidance
Transit Hubs
Autonomous/Vehicles
Video Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=117501
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Smart Transportation Manufacturers
Smart Transportation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Smart Transportation Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4096914-global-smart-transportation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Roadways
1.4.3 Railways
1.4.4 Airways
1.4.5 Maritime
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Transportation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Shared Mobility
1.5.3 Public Transport
1.5.4 Route Guidance
1.5.5 Transit Hubs
1.5.6 Autonomous/Vehicles
1.5.7 Video Management
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Transportation Market Size
2.2 Smart Transportation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Transportation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Transportation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Thales Group
12.1.1 Thales Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Transportation Introduction
12.1.4 Thales Group Revenue in Smart Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Thales Group Recent Development
12.2 Huawei
12.2.1 Huawei Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Transportation Introduction
12.2.4 Huawei Revenue in Smart Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.3 Siemens
12.3.1 Siemens Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Transportation Introduction
12.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Smart Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Transportation Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Smart Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 Cisco Systems
12.5.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Transportation Introduction
12.5.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Smart Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.6 SAP
12.6.1 SAP Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Transportation Introduction
12.6.4 SAP Revenue in Smart Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 SAP Recent Development
12.7 Cubic
12.7.1 Cubic Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Transportation Introduction
12.7.4 Cubic Revenue in Smart Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Cubic Recent Development
12.8 Alstom
12.8.1 Alstom Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Transportation Introduction
12.8.4 Alstom Revenue in Smart Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Alstom Recent Development
12.9 Bombardier
12.9.1 Bombardier Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Smart Transportation Introduction
12.9.4 Bombardier Revenue in Smart Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Bombardier Recent Development
12.10 Toshiba
12.10.1 Toshiba Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Smart Transportation Introduction
12.10.4 Toshiba Revenue in Smart Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development
Continued….
Contact Info:
Name: NORAH TRENT
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: 841 198 5042
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4096914-global-smart-transportation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025