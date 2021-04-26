Visible Light Communications (VLC) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Visible light communication (VLC) is a data communications variant which uses visible light between 400 and 800 THz (780–375 nm). VLC is a subset of optical wireless communications technologies.

In 2018, the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visible Light Communications (VLC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Axrtek

Avago Technologies

Casio Computer Co

Panasonic Corporation

Lvx Systems

Pure Li-Fi

Firefly Wireless Networks

Gallium Lighting

Koninklijke Philips

Nakagawa Laboratories

San’an Optoelectronics

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3620456-global-visible-light-communications-vlc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Access Points

Station Points

Market segment by Application, split into

Indoor Applications

Indoor Applications

Underwater Communications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Visible Light Communications (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Visible Light Communications (VLC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3620456-global-visible-light-communications-vlc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Access Points

1.4.3 Station Points

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Indoor Applications

1.5.3 Indoor Applications

1.5.4 Underwater Communications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size

2.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Axrtek

12.1.1 Axrtek Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

12.1.4 Axrtek Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Axrtek Recent Development

12.2 Avago Technologies

12.2.1 Avago Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

12.2.4 Avago Technologies Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Avago Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Casio Computer Co

12.3.1 Casio Computer Co Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

12.3.4 Casio Computer Co Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Casio Computer Co Recent Development

12.4 Panasonic Corporation

12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

12.4.4 Panasonic Corporation Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Lvx Systems

12.5.1 Lvx Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

12.5.4 Lvx Systems Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Lvx Systems Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)