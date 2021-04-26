Warehouse Management System Market is expected to grow from US$ 9,332.6 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6% between 2019 and 2027 – Epicor Software Corp, JDA Software Group

Global Warehouse Management System Market is expected to grow from US$ 2,608.5 Mn in 2018 to US$ 9,332.6 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6% between 2019 and 2027.

Worldwide Warehouse Management System Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Warehouse Management System industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Warehouse Management System Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Warehouse Management System Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Warehouse Management System players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Warehouse Management System Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The Major Key Market Players:

Epicor Software Corp.

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

IBM Corp.

Infor, Inc.

PSI AG

PTC Inc.

Tecsys Inc.

A Warehouse Management System (WMS) is a software solution that is designed to cater to the fundamental purpose of providing real-time tracking of the location of the goods in a warehouse. North America has been estimated to be the major market contributing to the overall growth of the global warehouse management system market. However, in the coming years, the APAC region is expected to provide promising growth opportunities owing to the boost of the e-commerce and manufacturing industry.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by component, implementation, tier type and, industry vertical. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By industry vertical segment retail & e-commerce accounted for the largest share of the warehouse management system market in 2018; whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of the global warehouse management system market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current warehouse management system market scenario and forecasts the market till 2027. The report covers market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Based on the industry verticals, the warehouse management system market is largely driven by expanding warehouses in the Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern region and the increased ability of the small and medium enterprises to invest into tier 2 and tier 3 WMS software. However, rapidly evolving complications in the warehousing industry tend to create a challenging environment for the warehouse management market players.

Also, key warehouse management system market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

