Why Aerospace Robotics Market growing Rapidly by ABB Group , KUKA AG , Fanuc , Yaskawa Electric , Mitsubishi Electric , JH Robotics, Oliver Crispin Robotics , Electroimpact , Universal Robots A/S , AV&R Vision & Robotics

Aerospace robotics market refers to the robotic technology used in aerospace industry for the manufacturing of aircrafts. The aerospace robots are used for various applications including fabrication of aircraft engines, drilling holes, welding metal parts, and painting airframes. Various advantageous features of aerospace robotics technology such as high degree of precision, flexible automation, ability to perform repeatable tasks, and high speed production play a vital role in the construction of aircrafts.

The global aerospace robotics market has witnessed rapid growth in the recent years, owing to increasing need for the efficient manufacturing of aircrafts. In addition, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft order backlog and increasing labor cost contribute to the market growth. However, lack of skilled workforce and high initial cost hamper the market growth. High paced growth in aerospace industry and technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT), 3D vision technology, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing are expected to create numerous opportunities for the market in the near future.

The global aerospace robotics market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and geography. Based on type, the aerospace robotics industry is divided into articulated, cartesian, and others (cylindrical, spherical, SCARA, and parallel). Based on technology, the market is further categorized into traditional and collaborative. The market is segmented on the basis of application as drilling, welding, painting, inspection, others (cutting, assembly automation, and material handling). The market is analyzed based on four regions, which include North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

