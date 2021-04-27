A-Share Listed Beer, Yellow Wine, Grape Wine And Soft Drink Companies – Profiles And Financial Data

In terms of sales value, Chinese spirits (Baijiu) ranks the first, followed by beer, yellow wine (Huangjiu) and wine which contains less alcohol. Beer is a low-alcohol drink containing carbon dioxide. Brewing involves the fermentation of starches mainly from barley which is mixed with water. Yellow wine a low-alcohol fermented drink made from rice and millet, containing 14%-20% alcohol content. Wine is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented grapes containing no less than 8.5% alcohol content. Soft drinks refer to natural or artificial beverages containing less than 0.5% (in mass) alcohol content.

In 2016, the production volume of beer was 45.064 billion liter, down by 0.1% YOY. The import value of beer was USD 666 million, increasing by 15.8% YOY.

In 2016, the sales revenue of yellow wine was CNY 14.155 billion, increasing by 11% YOY.

Download Research Study with Latest Advancements & Application: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060658

The production volume of grape wine was 1.14 billion liter, down by 1% YOY. The import volume of wine was 640 million liter, valued at USD 2.36 billion, up by 15% and 16% YOY, respectively. Over 90% of import volume was bottled grape wine. France is the largest source of grape wine import in China, accounting for 44%. It is followed by Australia and Chile, which take up a total of 35%.

In 2016, the production volume of soft drinks was 183 million tons, increasing by 3.4% YOY.

The demand for alcoholic beverages and soft drinks will keep growing with the improving economy and increasing residents’ income.

In this report, CRI analyzes 21 beer, yellow wine, grape wine and soft drink producers listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1) financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

(1) Financial Indexes

– Earnings per Share

– Book Value per Share (BPS)

– Sales per Share (SPS)

– Net Cash Flow per Share from Operations

– Net Cash Flow per Share (CNY)

– Return on Net Worth

– Net Profit Margin on Total Assets

– Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (%)

– Gross Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– Net Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– EBIT Margin (%)

– EBITDA Margin (%)

– Debt to Asset Ratio (%)

– Total Asset Turnover (times)

– Cash/Operating Income Received from Sales of Goods or Services

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Revenue (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Profit (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (%)

(2) Summary of Income Statement

– Gross Revenue (CNY, million)

– Total Operating Costs (CNY, million)

– Revenue (CNY, million)

– Operating Profit (CNY, million)

– Total Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

– Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Deducting Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– R&D Costs (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (CNY, million)

(3) Summary of Balance Sheet

– Liquid Asset (CNY, million)

– Fixed Asset (CNY, million)

– Long-term Equity Investment

– Total Assets (CNY, million)

– Liquid Liability (CNY, million)

– Non-current Liability (CNY, million)

– Total Liability (CNY, million)

– Capital Reserve (CNY, million)

– Surplus Reserve (CNY, million)

– Undistributed Profit (CNY, million)

– Shareholders’ Equity (CNY, million)

– Equity Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement

– Cash Received from Sales of Goods and Services (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Operations (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid to Purchase Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets and Other Long-term Assets (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid for Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Investors (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Borrowings (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Financing (CNY, million)

– Net Increase of Cash and Cash Equivalents (CNY, million)

– Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period (CNY, million)

– Depreciation and Amortization (CNY, million)

Get Compete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060658

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609