A-Share Listed Commercial Truck And Passenger Vehicle Companies – Profiles And Financial Data

In 2016, the production volume and sales volume of automobiles in China reached 28,118,800 and 28,028,200, increasing by 14.46% and 13.65% YOY, respectively. This included 3,698,100 commercial vehicles being produced and 3,651,300 being sold, increasing by 8.01% and 5.80% YOY, respectively. The production volume and sales volume of passenger cars was 547,000 and 543,000, down by 7.4% and 8.7% YOY, respectively; that of trucks was 3.151 million and 3.108 million, up by 11.2% and 8.8% YOY, respectively. In 2016, China exported 708,000 automobiles, down by 2.7% YOY. The export of passenger vehicles was 477,000, up by 11.5% YOY; that of commercial vehicles was 231,000, down by 23.1% YOY.

Download Research Study with Latest Advancements & Application: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060659

The implementation of National Emission Standard V begins in 2017, raising the requirement on the emission upgrading, engine efficiency and technology of commercial vehicles. In addition to this, the issuance of GB1589-2016 and nationwide rectification of vehicles of illegal overloading and oversize will force a group of commercial vehicles which do not meet new standards out of the market, bringing room of growth to the commercial vehicle market. Changes will take place in the commercial vehicle market in 2017 and beyond. New products that meet National Standard V will emerge; both production and sales of new energy commercial vehicles will be improved on the basis of technological upgrading; new technologies and new models will also be promoted. Huge opportunities will be brought to the truck market by emission upgrading, favorable policies and market demand.

In this report, CRI analyzes 11 commercial truck and passenger vehicle manufacturers listed in A-share market in China. The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1)financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

(1) Financial Indexes

– Earnings per Share

– Book Value per Share (BPS)

– Sales per Share (SPS)

– Net Cash Flow per Share from Operations

– Net Cash Flow per Share (CNY)

– Return on Net Worth

– Net Profit Margin on Total Assets

– Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (%)

– Gross Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– Net Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– EBIT Margin (%)

– EBITDA Margin (%)

– Debt to Asset Ratio (%)

– Total Asset Turnover (times)

– Cash/Operating Income Received from Sales of Goods or Services

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Revenue (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Profit (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (%)

(2) Summary of Income Statement

– Gross Revenue (CNY, million)

– Total Operating Costs (CNY, million)

– Revenue (CNY, million)

– Operating Profit (CNY, million)

– Total Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

– Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Deducting Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– R&D Costs (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (CNY, million)

(3) Summary of Balance Sheet

– Liquid Asset (CNY, million)

– Fixed Asset (CNY, million)

– Long-term Equity Investment

– Total Assets (CNY, million)

– Liquid Liability (CNY, million)

– Non-current Liability (CNY, million)

– Total Liability (CNY, million)

– Capital Reserve (CNY, million)

– Surplus Reserve (CNY, million)

– Undistributed Profit (CNY, million)

– Shareholders’ Equity (CNY, million)

– Equity Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement

– Cash Received from Sales of Goods and Services (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Operations (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid to Purchase Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets and Other Long-term Assets (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid for Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Investors (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Borrowings (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Financing (CNY, million)

– Net Increase of Cash and Cash Equivalents (CNY, million)

– Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period (CNY, million)

– Depreciation and Amortization (CNY, million)

Get Compete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060659

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609