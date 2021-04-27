Albumin Market: Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2023

Albumin is globular protein found in blood plasma. Serum albumin is the most abundant plasma protein, constituting around 50% of human plasma protein. Albumin is obtained from plasma fractionation process where human serum albumin and bovine serum albumin is most widely used. Recombinant albumin is produced using recombinant techniques in rice plants, yeast species, and other cell lines. Albumin is used as blood volumizer and is employed in the treatment of various diseases including surgical blood loss, shock, burns, trauma, chronic liver disease, hypovolemia, hemorrhage, acute liver failure, hypoalbuminemia, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Albumin Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Octapharma AG, China Biologic Products, Inc., Ventria Bioscience, Shire Plc, CSL Limited, Albumedix Ltd., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Baxter International Inc.

The global albumin market was valued at $5,381 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $10,305 million at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2017 to 2023. Increase in prevalence of rare diseases, shocks, trauma, burns, and other fatalities is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the albumin market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include increase in adoption of albumin products, growth in awareness about recombinant albumin products, and rise in non-therapeutic application of albumin as an excipient and drug formulating agent.

Albumin Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Albumin in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Albumin Market Segment by Product: Human Serum Albumin, Bovine Serum Albumin, Recombinant Albumin.

Albumin Market Segment by Applications: Therapeutics, Drug Formulation & Vaccine, Component of Media, Other Applications.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Albumin MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Albumin MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Albumin MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

