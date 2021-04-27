Aluminium Market How the Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years to 2022

Global aluminium market was valued at $133,564 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $167,277 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2016 to 2022. Aluminium is a lightweight, nonmagnetic, soft, and ductile metal present in the boron group. It is the third most abundant element found in the earth’s crust, but is seldom found uncombined in nature. It is usually extracted from minerals such as cryolite and bauxite.

Aluminium Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Alcoa Corporation, Aluminium Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO), China Hongqiao Group Ltd., China Power Investment Corp. (CPI), East Hope Group Company Limited, Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Alcan Inc., United Company RUSAL Plc., Xinfa Group Co., Ltd.

Growth in transport industry and technological advancements in aluminium manufacturing technologies and processing equipment are the major factors that drive the growth of the aluminium market. Rapid increase in applications in various end-user industries such as construction and packaging further fuel the market growth.

Aluminium Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Aluminium in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Aluminium Market Segment by End User Industry: Transport, Building & Construction, Electrical Engineering, Consumer Goods, Foil & Packaging, Machinery & Equipment, Others (Solar Panel Nanotechnology and Aluminium Air Batteries).

Aluminium Market Segment by Processing Method: Flat Rolled, Castings, Extrusions, Forgings, Pigments & Powder, Rod & Bar.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Aluminium MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Aluminium MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Aluminium MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

