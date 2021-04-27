Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2025 | Microsoft, ViSenze, Tata Consultancy Services

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market – Global”, provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The exclusive report on Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a universal view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM).

The growth in market revenue is attributed to proliferating adoption of game changing technologies, growth in mobile market and emergence of various AI based start-ups catering to retail industry. Proliferation of enhanced technological awareness and varied product choices among the consumers have resulted into a noteworthy shift in global retail industry landscape. This has further foisted pressure on the traditional retailers to reimagine the strategies for creating and capturing value in order to explore the optimal usage of their assets. Public policy liberalization is also one of the key factors supporting the flow of knowledge, information and resources, further generating pressure on the brick ‘n’ mortar retailers to tackle with the lowered entry barriers to the online retailers in the market.

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd

Focal Systems Inc

Microsoft Corporation

ViSenze

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Salesforce.com, Inc

Plexure Ltd.

Google,Inc

IBM Watson Group

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is rising adoption of multi-channel or omni channel retailing. In forthcoming years, the retail industry is anticipated to witness higher growth in the trend of Omni channel retailing. Artificial intelligence will be having a key role as this technology would be bridging the gap between online and offline retailing in coming future. Companies like Amazon have already enrooted its focus towards development of an AI enabled offline retail store that would enable the shoppers to move out of the store without waiting in the long queues of billing.

Artificial intelligence in retail market by application is segmented into Sales & Marketing, Supply-chain & Logistics, Shelf Analytics, Pricing, In-Store Navigation, Auto-checkout and others (staffing and product mix optimization). Customer experience and management is projected to acquire majority share in the market. Digital convergence in retail is considered to bring glowing opportunity for retailers to retail the customer and set themselves apart. In the coming few years, interaction with a variety of technologies such as bots is expected to reinvent the customer experience.

