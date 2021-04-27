Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR) Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Oculus, Qualcomm, Cyber Glove systems, Microsoft, Vuzix and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Virtual Reality (VR) is an artificial, computer-generated simulation or recreation of a real-life environment or situation. Augmented Reality (AR) is a technology that layers computer-generated enhancements atop an existing reality in order to make it more meaningful through the ability to interact with it. In 2018, the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR) market size was 16100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 777900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 62.4% during 2019-2025.

Augmented reality and virtual reality are inverse reflections of one in another with what each technology seeks to accomplish and deliver for the user. Virtual reality offers a digital recreation of a real-life setting, while augmented reality delivers virtual elements as an overlay to the real world.

Oculus

Qualcomm

Cyber Glove systems

Microsoft Corporation

Vuzix

Samsung Electronics

Infinity Augmented Reality

Eon Reality

Google

Augmented Reality Devices

Virtual Reality Devices

Projects and Display Wall

Commercial

Consumer

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Others

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

To analyze global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

