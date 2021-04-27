Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into Retail and E-commerce Post and Parcel Food and Beverage Pharmaceutical and Medical Supply Large Airports Others

Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the Automated Sortation System in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

https://industrytoday.co.uk/manufacturing/automated-sortation-system-market-2018–global-analysis-by-key-players—daifuku–kion-group–vanderlande–beumer–siemens

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Automated Sortation System market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automated Sortation System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automated Sortation System, with sales, revenue, and price of Automated Sortation System, in 2015 and 2016;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2016;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automated Sortation System, for each region, from 2011 to 2016;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/609102-global-automated-sortation-system-forecast-to-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview 1

1.1 Automated Sortation System Introduction 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 4

1.2.1 Linear Sortation Systems 4

1.2.2 Loop Sortation Systems 6

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 8

1.3.1 Retail and E-commerce 10

1.3.2 Post and Parcel 10

1.3.3 Food and Beverage 11

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical and Medical Supply 12

1.3.5 Large Airports 12

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 13

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 13

1.4.1.1 USA 13

1.4.1.2 Canada 14

1.4.1.3 Mexico 14

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 15

1.4.2.1 Germany 15

1.4.2.2 France 16

1.4.2.3 UK 16

1.4.2.4 Russia 17

1.4.2.5 Italy 17

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 18

1.4.3.1 China 18

1.4.3.2 Japan 19

1.4.3.3 Korea 19

1.4.3.4 India 20

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia 20

1.4.4 Latin America, MEA 21

1.4.3.1 Brazil 21

1.4.3.2 Egypt 22

1.4.3.3 Saudi Arabia 23

1.4.3.4 South Africa 24

1.4.3.5 Nigeria 25

1.5 Market Dynamics 26

1.5.1 Market Opportunities 26

1.5.2 New Product Launches 26

1.5.3 Acquisitions 28

1.5.4 Other Developments 29

1.6 Automated Sortation System Technology Analysis 30

2 Manufacturers Profiles 33

2.1 DAIFUKU 33

2.1.1 DAIFUKU Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 33

2.1.2 Automated Sortation System Product Type and Technology 34

2.1.2.1 Daifuku’s Surfing Sorter 34

2.1.2.2 Sorter “Surfing Sorter mini” 35

2.1.3 DAIFUKU Sales, Revenue, Price of Automated Sortation System 2011-2016E 36

2.2 SSI SCHAEFER 38

2.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 38

2.2.2 Automated Sortation System Product Type and Technology 39

2.2.2.1 Batch Pick ‘N Scan Sorter 39

2.2.2.2 Automatic Picking Systems 40

2.2.3 SSI SCHAEFER Sales, Revenue, Price of Automated Sortation System 2011-2016E 44

2.3 KION Group (Dematic) 45

2.3.1 KION GROUP Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 45

2.3.2 Automated Sortation System Product Type and Technology 46

2.3.2.1 Linear (Sliding Shoe) Sorters 46

2.3.2.2 Dematic FlexSort SL2 47

2.3.2.3 Dematic FlexSort RL 48

2.3.2.4 Automatic Speed Control 49

2.3.3 KION Group (Dematic) Sales, Revenue, Price of Automated Sortation System 2011-2016E 50

2.4 Vanderlande 51

2.4.1 Vanderlande Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 51

2.4.2 Automated Sortation System Product Type and Technology 52

2.4.2.1 CROSSORTER 52

2.4.2.2 POSISORTER 53

2.4.2.3 TRAYSORTER 54

2.4.2.4 AIRTRAX 55

2.4.2.5 Baggage Handing 56

2.4.2.6 Parcel and Postal 59

2.4.3 Vanderlande Sales, Revenue, Price of Automated Sortation System 2011-2016E 60

2.5 BEUMER 62

2.5.1 BEUMER Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 62

2.5.2 Automated Sortation System Product Type and Technology 63

2.5.2.1 Airport baggage Automated Sortation Systems 63

2.5.2.2 Cross-Belt Sortation Systems 66

2.5.2.3 Tilt-Tray Sortation Systems 69

2.5.3 BEUMER Sales, Revenue, Price of Automated Sortation System 2011-2016E 71

..…..Continued

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)