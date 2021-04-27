Automotive ABS and ESC Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automotive ABS and ESC Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 118 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

An anti-lock braking system or anti-skid braking system (ABS) is an automobile safety system that allows the wheels on a motor vehicle to maintain tractive contact with the road surface according to driver inputs while braking, preventing the wheels from locking up (ceasing rotation) and avoiding uncontrolled skidding. It is an automated system that uses the principles of threshold braking and cadence braking which were practiced by skillful drivers with previous generation braking systems. It does this at a much faster rate and with better control than many drivers could manage. Electronic stability control (ESC), also referred to as electronic stability program (ESP) or dynamic stability control (DSC), is a computerized technology that improves a vehicle’s stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction (skidding).When ESC detects loss of steering control, it automatically applies the brakes to help “steer” the vehicle where the driver intends to go.

Among other regions, Europe market has the biggest share of global automotive ABS and ESC market, flowed by North America market. But the latter region is projected to see a much higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, light commercial vehicle is the most important buyer in the global automotive ABS and ESC market. However, the heavy commercial vehicles is expected to see a higher CAGR over the forecast period.

The Automotive ABS and ESC market was valued at – – Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach – – Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of – -% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive ABS and ESC.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Autoliv

Contenental

Delphi

Denso

Robert Bosch

TRW

Machino

Haldex

Aisin Seiki

Hitachi

Automotive ABS and ESC Breakdown Data by Type

Three Channel ABS

Four Channel ABS

ESC

Automotive ABS and ESC Breakdown Data by Application

Compact Vehicle

Mid-Sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa.

To understand the structure of Automotive ABS and ESC market by identifying its various subsegments.

