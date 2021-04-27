Bio-Banking 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Bio-Banking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Bio-banking refers to the process by which samples of bodily fluid or tissue are collected for research use to improve our understanding of health and disease (see ‘Types of bio-banking sample’). Other information, such as height, weight and questions about things that may have a bearing on health (e.g. family history and lifestyle) may also be recorded at the same time, to provide the context for the samples. Often the samples are kept indefinitely or for several years, depending on the study, so that long term future research can be carried out.

In 2018, the global Bio-Banking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bio-Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bio-Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher

Beckman Coulter

Panasonic

SOL Group

Promega

Merck

Greiner Bio One

Chart Industries

Brooks Life Science

Tecan Group

QIAGEN

BD

Lifeline Scientific

Hamilton

So-Low

TTP Labtech Ltd

Biolife Solutions

DNA Genotek

Custom Biogenic Systems

LVL Technologies

BioRep

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Population Based Biobank

Disease-Oriented Biobank

Market segment by Application, split into

Therapeutic

Research

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bio-Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bio-Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

