Biometric ATM Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- SUPREMA, Safran, NEC, Infineon, CrossMatch and more…

Biometric system uniquely identifies biological traits. Unique identifiers include fingerprints, voice waves, iris patterns, and others. Increase in application of biometric technology for better security purpose in various sector such as BFSI, airports, automobiles, offices, and others drive the biometric technology market.
This report focuses on the global Biometric ATM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biometric ATM development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SUPREMA
Safran
NEC
Infineon Technologies
CrossMatch Technologies
Fulcrum Biometrics
Synaptics
Techshino
BioEnable
Miaxis
Market analysis by product type
Iris Recognition
Fingerprint Biometrics
Voice Recognition
Facial Recognition
Others
Market analysis by market
Withdrawals
Deposits
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Biometric ATM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Biometric ATM development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
